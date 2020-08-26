Teen boy arrested for attempted murder after man shot in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police arrested a 16-year-old boy for attempted murder after a weekend shooting, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to a Shotspotter alert along the 100 block of N. Georgia Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after, a report was received of a person shot nearby along the 200 block of Kennon Avenue.

Police arrived there to find a man, 42-year-old Travis Player, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care, then transferred to Vidant Medical Center for treatment. He is in stable condition, police said Wednesday.

On Tuesday around 5 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder after a brief foot chase along the 100 block of N. Georgia Avenue, police said.

The suspect was not identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

