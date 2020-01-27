Teen boy charged with robbing delivery driver at gunpoint in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A young teen suspected of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in Wayne County back in December 2019 has been arrested and charged, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a pizza delivery driver reported that he was robbed at gunpoint on Dec. 16, 2019, in the eastern part of Wayne County while delivering in the Brantwood subdivision.

The delivery driver told authorities that he was approached by a male with a handgun and then robbed.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The sheriff’s office did not release the juvenile’s name or address due to his age. He is being held in secured custody, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the robbery and other similar crimes in the area is ongoing.

