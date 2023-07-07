GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — More than six months after a Goldsboro teenager died in a crash involving a stolen vehicle, another teenager has been charged in their death.

On Dec. 6, 2022, the Goldsboro Police Department was alerted about a car speeding on U.S. 70 westbound from the LaGrange area.

Police say a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol saw a suspicious vehicle at Deacon Jones Chevrolet in the LaGrange area. When that deputy turned around to investigate, the vehicle took off at high rate of speed.

Police say the driver lost control in the 4200 block of U.S. 70 East and ran off the right side of the road. Police say the vehicle struck a culvert, went airborne and hit a light pole before overturning in the parking lot at 4209 U.S. 70 East.

Jordan Jaiel Cherry, 15, and Jakoree Donell Harper, 18, were ejected from the vehicle. Cherry was declared dead at the scene.

At the time, police did not know who was driving the but investigators say they have now determined Harper was driving during the crash.

He was now been charged with involuntary manslaughter. He received a $75,000 secure bond.