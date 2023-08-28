GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro teen was given a $5,000 bond for a felony child abuse charge Monday after a little boy was shot earlier this month, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Astor Court, a dead-end street with apartments and duplexes, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene near West Grantham Street, they found an 8-year-old boy who was seriously injured — suffering from a gunshot wound to the left lower leg.

The boy was taken to UNC Health Wayne and then transferred to ECU Health in Greenville for further treatment.

On Monday, police obtained warrants for the arrest of Jalen Bowden, 18, of Goldsboro, a Monday news release said.

Bowden was charged with felony negligent child abuse with serious bodily injury, according to police.

Bowden turned himself in to the Wayne County Magistrates Office on Monday.

He was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.