Teen girl charged after threats to ‘shoot up school’ in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen Goldsboro girl who threatened to “shoot up the school” Monday and last week is now facing two felony counts of communicating threats of mass violence, police said.

The 14-year-old girl made the threat on Oct. 22 about Dillard Middle School, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

“A new threat made by the same student was posted through social media on” Sunday, police said.

On Monday, the girl was charged with two counts of felony communicating threats of mass violence on educational property.

The girl was taken into custody to be transferred into the custody of the New Hanover Juvenile Regional Detention Center in Wilmington.

