GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage driver is now facing charges in a hit-and-run crash that left a Goldsboro dad dead, police said.

The incident happened just after 3:50 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of East Beech Street, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

A man riding a bicycle was hit by the driver of a car. The victim, Gary Allen Edenfield, 55, died after the incident, police said. Edenfield leaves behind a daughter, according to his obituary

Police said the driver of the car involved was later found.

Now, the 17-year-old girl who was driving has been arrested and charged, police said.

She is charged with death by motor vehicle and hit-and-run: failed to give required information or assistance at scene of a crash, according to the news release.