GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in serious condition following a shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday afternoon, police say.

On Sunday at approximately 3:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.

As officers were in route, a 911 call was received reporting another shooting in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment. He was then taken via helicopter to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Police said the victim was in serious condition at the time he was taken to the hospital.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was called to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.