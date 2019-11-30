Teen killed in Wayne County shooting, suspect on the run, deputies say

BROGDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is on the run after a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Wayne County, deputies say.

The incident was reported as a “shots fired” call around 3:20 a.m. in the area of Odom Farm Circle and Camp Trailee Road, just east of Brogden, according to Wayne County Sheriff’s Capt. Shawn Harris.

When deputies arrived they “found a victim in the pathway on Camp Trailee Road,” a news release from Harris said.

Damien Donall Dancy, 17, of nearby Running Deer Circle was later identified as the person who died, the news release said.

“The victim appeared to have died from a gunshot wound, but will have to be confirmed by an autopsy,” Harris said in the news release.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480 or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

