GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager and a man were arrested after cash was stolen from a beauty products store in Goldsboro Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported as a breaking and entering around 9:30 a.m. at Best Beauty Care at 128 East Walnut Street, Goldsboro police said in a news release.

Witnesses told police two people broke a window at the beauty shop, went inside and took an item, which police later said was a cash box filled with money.

The duo fled the area but witnesses gave police a description of the suspects.

The pair were found by officers about a block away in the 200 block of North Center Street, the news release said.

Jaqwan Ernesto Atkinson, 28, and Miracle Shaunt’e Rich, 18, both of Goldsboro, were charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, police said.

Each suspect had a $5,000 secure bond set and was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.