GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are searching for a person suspected of attempted first-degree murder after a shooting left a teenager seriously injured.

Police said they responded to the shooting just after 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hinson Street and found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North William Street.

The department identified the wounded man as Jalil McDuffie, 19, and said he was in critical condition at a hospital in Greenville.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.