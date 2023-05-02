GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Several shots were fired and a teen was injured in an incident just after noon on Tuesday in Goldsboro, according to police.

The incident was discovered by the ShotSpotter system just after 12:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Hinson Street, a Goldsboro Police Department news release said.

The ShotSpotter gunfire detection system alerted to “several shots” fired in the area, the news release said.

When police arrived, they found an 18-year-old Goldsboro man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment.

Police said he was listed as stable at last check.

Officers said anyone with information about the shooting should to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255. Callers will remain anonymous.