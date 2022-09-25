GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was arrested for shooting a teenager early Sunday morning, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On Sunday morning shortly after 1:15 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard several gunshots coming from the area of South Center Street. Police said a ShotSpotter alert led officers to the 400 block of S. Center St., where they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Officers received a description of the suspect vehicle and found it near the crime scene. Police stopped the vehicle, detained two people and they were taken to the police department.

The victim was taken to UNC Health Wayne Hospital and is in stable condition. His name was not released.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation. Police said the driver of the suspected car was identified as Roel Merino, 20.

Merino was arrested and charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He was transported to the Wayne County Detention Center and is being held under a $350,000 secured bond. Merino is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Police said the second occupant of the vehicle was not charged.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.