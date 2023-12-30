GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was killed after a shooting in Goldsboro Friday night, according to police.

The Goldsboro Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert for multiple gunshots in the 900 block of Hugh Street at approximately 9:11 p.m.

Once on scene, they found a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. The juvenile was pronounced dead by responding emergency medical services.

Goldsboro police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com. Tips can be left anonymously.