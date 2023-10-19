GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Three adults and four children were displaced after a structure fire in Goldsboro on Thursday.

At around 10:11 a.m. Thursday, the Goldsboro Fire Department, along with the fire chief and fire marshal, received a call of a structure fire at a mobile home located on the 3200 block of Central Heights Road, fire officials said.

Multiple engines arrived at the scene with 16 personnel to put out the fire just around 10:18 a.m. The fire was under control at 10:30 a.m.

Three adults and four children who were displaced are being helped by the property owner and the Wayne County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unintentional.