GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police arrested a man after he took a handgun from a person and ran last week, officials said.

The incident was reported as an “armed suspect” around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Sunday news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

“Officers learned that the suspect had taken a handgun from the victim and run away. Officers saturated the area looking for the suspect,” the news release said.

Officers encountered a person who gave police directions to the possible location of the suspect.

Eric Jamell Hamilton, 22, was found and arrested, according to police.

Hamilton, of Goldsboro, was charged with felony larceny of a firearm, communicating threats, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substances, and two previous orders for arrest.

Hamilton was held on a $50,000 secured bond.

Police did not say where the theft or arrest occurred.