GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A toddler was critically wounded in an “accidental” shooting in Wayne County Saturday, officials said.

The incident was reported as a shooting around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Sami Street in a neighborhood in the Mar-Mac community southwest of Goldsboro, according to a news release from Joel Gillie, the public affairs director for Wayne County.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood off Old Grantham Road and found a 3-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, the news release said.

The toddler was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital. He was in critical condition so he was then transferred to ECU Medical Center in Greenville, Gillie told CBS 17.

“Wayne County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the scene and at this time it appears the shooting was accidental,” Gillie said in the news release.

He added that there is still ” an active investigation” underway.

No other information was released.