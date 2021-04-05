2-year-old girl found unresponsive in Goldsboro later dies; man charged with murder

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Kinston man was arrested Monday and charged with murdering a 2-year-old girl in Goldsboro last week.

On March 31, Goldsboro police officers and EMS were called to the 1200 block of Day Circle around 11:35 p.m. in response to an unresponsive child.

Responding officers and medics found a 2-year-old girl and transported her to Wayne-UNC Health Care where she died, police said.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division went to the home on Day Cicle began to investigate the child’s death.

On Monday, Goldsboro police arrested Rodgerick Alando Jones, 29, on an open count of murder for the death of the 2-year-old girl.

Jones was placed in the Wayne County Detention Center with no bond.