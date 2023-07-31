MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Mount Olive is under a boil water mandate until Tuesday, according to the town.

On Friday the town announced from Sunday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m., water for the entire town would be shut off to fix a 12 inch main in front of Robert’s Machine Shop.

The town said the shut off would create a loss of around 5,000 gallons per day.

“Everyone in the area will be under a boil water mandate until otherwise advised,” said the town.

The boil water mandate will last until Tuesday.