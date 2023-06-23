GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is facing several drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Goldsboro.

On June 15, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit stopped a pickup truck in the 300 block of E. Elm Street for a motor vehicle violation. Police say the driver, later identified as Joshua Darden, exited the vehicle and tried to walk away from officers.

During a probable cause search, officers found a concealed handgun on Darden’s waistband, police say. While searching the truck, officers say they found oxycodone tablets, amphetamine tablets, cocaine and marijuana inside a concealed compartment.

Darden was arrested and charged with trafficking opium or heroin by possession, trafficking opium or heroin by transportation, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule VI drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as carrying a concealed gun.

He was taken to the Wayne County Jail and held on a $400,000 bond.