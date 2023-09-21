GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people with gang-related ties were arrested in Goldsboro on Wednesday.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop at around 3:34 p.m. on the 900 block of North Carolina Street for a motor vehicle violation.

After officers stopped the vehicle, police say they found probable cause to search the car, which resulted in the officers finding suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside.

Reshawn Alston, 24, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Dezhar Howell, 24-year-old Damonte Broadhurst, and 25-year-old Kevonne Wells were arrested for probation/parole violations.

Police say all four received enhanced bonds as they are validated gang members.