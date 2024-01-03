GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after he worked with a juvenile to rob someone and shoot a gun at them, the Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday.

Deputies said they worked with Wilson Police to arrest 21-year-old Xzavier Mickens on Dec. 28 on the 1900 block of Lipscomb Road in Wilson.

The arrest stems back to an incident that took place on Sept. 9.

At about 3:39 p.m. that day, officers said they were called to the 700 block of North Claiborne St. in reference to shots possibly fired.

When they arrived, they said they found a 59-year-old man that had been robbed by two people.

The man said both people shot a gun as they fled the scene, according to the police department.

No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police said they identified Mickens and a juvenile as the two suspects.

They filed charged with Wayne County Juvenile Justice on Nov. 2 for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police said the juvenile was already in custody at the time.

The same day, police said they secured a warrant on Mickens for one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Mickens was given a secured bond of $375,000 the day after his Dec. 28 arrest.