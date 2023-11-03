GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were arrested for leading police on a chase and flipping a truck after a gas station robbery, the Goldsboro Police Department said Friday.

At about 12:55 a.m. Friday, officers said they were called to the Comco Gas Station at 110 West Ash St. in reference to an alarm.

When they arrived, they said they found a broken glass door and started a break-in investigation.

Police said they were looking in the area for a suspect who was believed to have fled on foot, when a truck sped by them at about 75 miles per hour.

The truck was believed to be involved in the break-in, according to the police department.

Officers said they tried to catch up with the truck to identify who was inside.

They said the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

The driver eventually lost control and the truck rolled over on Industry Court, Goldsboro police said.

Police said three people were found inside the truck.

Investigators identified the driver as 32-year-old Jeremy Lee Cooper, of Pink Hill.

He was charged with one county of felony flee to elude and one count of DWI.

Cooper was taken to the Wayne County jail where he received a $11,500 secured bond.

Police identified a passenger of the truck as who asked to be taken to the hospital via EMS. They said no charges will be filed on him.

Officers said the third man, a passenger, provided several fake names to police and is currently identified as “John Doe.”

He was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and is being held without bond, pending a positive identification.