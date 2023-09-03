GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two girls and a woman were shot Saturday night at an apartment complex in Goldsboro, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 8:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Day Circle, which is the location of several apartment buildings just off South Slocomb Street, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

When police arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers also discovered a 12-year-old girl was shot at least twice, the news release said.

A 13-year-old girl who was also shot had already been taken to UNC Health Wayne in a personal vehicle, police said.

The 12-year-old girl and woman were both taken to UNC Health Wayne for treatment. The girl was later transferred to ECU Health in Greenville for further treatment.

The 13-year-old girl and the woman were both treated and released, police said.

“The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation,” the news release said.

Officers said anyone with information about the triple shooting should call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.