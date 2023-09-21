MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — The lockdown at The University of Mountain Olive has been lifted, according to the university.

Around 12:25 p.m. on Thursday, UMO Campus Safety received notification from 911 operators that Mount Olive police were searching for a fleeing suspect involved in an off-campus incident.

Based on the information received, the incident and the individual were non-university related. However, the suspect had fled on foot near the university campus and the lockdown was mandated out of an abundance of caution, the university said.

The campus went on lockdown and utilized its Omni Alert system to notify all faculty, staff, and students. The system utilizes phone, text, email, social media, and website to disseminate timely emergency notifications.

During that time, the campus worked with the police and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to monitor for updates and any further recommended actions.

As an additional measure of safety, police went through all campus facilities to ensure no further action was needed on campus.

At 2:31 p.m., police notified campus officials that the campus lockdown could be lifted.

“We appreciate the timely notification by local law enforcement, as well as the quick response by our faculty, staff, and students to adhere to the lockdown,” said Dr. Dan Sullivan, Senior Vice President for Student Affairs. “At UMO, we appreciate the good working relationship that we have with local law enforcement. Those relationships help maintain a safe campus atmosphere.”