Victim shot in chest, suspect injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police said a suspect is in custody after a man was shot in the chest Thursday afternoon.

Edgar Smith (Goldsboro police)

Around 2:45 p.m., Goldsboro police were called to the 300-block of W. Grantham Street due to a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect, identified as Edgar Smith, and the victim still on scene.

An investigation revealed Smith shot the victim in the chest. The motive behind the shooting was not immediately available.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

Smith was taken to Wayne UNC Healthcare to receive medical treatment. After being released from the hospital, he was transported to Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He is being held under a $200,000 secured bond.