Video appears to show deputy punch woman being escorted out of Wayne County fair, prompting investigation

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) – The sheriff’s office is investigating an incident at the Wayne County fair.

In a video sent to CBS 17, two people are seen being escorted out of the fair. A woman tries to free herself when one of the deputies punches her. She swings back as others get involved to separate the two.

The woman is charged with refusing to leave the fair.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office sent the following statement:

On Saturday evening, October 5th, 2019, an altercation occurred between a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect. The suspect was being escorted from the Wayne county Fair after the suspect had caused problems with other fair patrons. As the deputy and the suspect approached the exit gate, the suspect snatched away from the deputy, cursed at the deputy and began to struggle, resist and fight the deputy. The deputy along with two other deputies in the area gained control of the suspect. The suspect was charged after refusing to leave the premises. The altercation was recorded by a person near the exit gate and a complaint concerning the incident has been filed. The complaint is being reviewed by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Professional Standards division.

No other information was available.

