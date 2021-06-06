Vigil held for Goldsboro mom whose dismembered body was found in driveway

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Through tears, dozens gathered for a vigil Sunday night to remember 38-year-old Heather Stewart, a daughter, mother, sister and friend.

Stewart of Goldsboro was killed and found dismembered in a driveway on Bright Street in May.

“Heather was a good girl and she didn’t deserve this,” said Rina Hines, who was a friend of Stewart’s for 15 years.

On Sunday, her loved ones lit candles, embraced and shared old memories.

“It just touched my heart because I said ‘no one deserves to die like that…no one,’” said Minnie Dixon, a neighbor.

For Stewart’s daughter, McKenzie, the situation is almost too painful to put into words.

“A lot of people loved her she was an amazing woman. I couldn’t have asked for a better woman in my life and role model,” said McKenzie Stewart

Two men, Willie Langston Jr., 29, and Tamarcus Ellis, 31, have been arrested and are now facing murder charges in the case.

Stewart’s family says they aren’t sure why she was on Bright Street, if she knew the suspects or why this happened.

It’s also unclear what exactly happened leading up to her death. Police continue to investigate.

The family is hopeful the tragedy will encourage the community to stop the violence.