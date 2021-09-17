Walmart employees catch man taking upskirt photos with cell phone, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 46-year-old man was arrested and charged Friday after police said he took up-skirt photos of an unsuspecting woman at the Walmart in Goldsboro.

On Sept. 1 around 6:30 p.m., Goldsboro police officers were called to the Walmart on Spence Avenue after store security employees noticed a customer taking cell phone photos under the dress of a woman.

Goldsboro police said the woman appeared to be unaware that the suspect was photographing her.

The suspect was captured on video on Aug. 30 taking the photos. The man came back to the Walmart on Sept. 1 and employees contacted police.

Officers made contact with the suspect, identified as Tyrus Jermaine Catoe, 46, of La Grange.

An incident report was filed and on Sept. 16, an arrest warrant was issued for Catoe’s arrest.

He surrendered to police on Friday on one count of felony secret peeping.

He received a $5,000 secured bond and is slated to appear in court on Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m.