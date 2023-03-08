GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A wanted man was arrested early Monday morning following a chase involving Goldsboro police, Johnston County deputies and state troopers.

Around 12:35 a.m. on Monday, officers said they were in the area of the 800 block of U.S. 70 East when they saw a gray SUV.

On Sunday night, officers said they had responded to a call for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle regarding that same SUV.

It was determined during that call for unauthorized use that the driver was Fuquan Banks, of Goldsboro, who had an active order for arrest, police said.

Upon initiating a traffic stop, the driver failed to stop, and a vehicle chase began, police said.

The chase quickly moved to U.S. 70 West and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph at certain times.

The chase continued on U.S. 70 from Wayne County into Johnston County.

Pursuing Goldsboro officers requested assistance from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers and Johnston County Sherriff’s deputies deployed stop sticks during the chase and disabled several tires on the vehicle.

The chase ended in the 4400 block of Buffalo Road in Selma, when the vehicle and driver came to rest in a ditch, police said.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody by Johnston County deputies and Goldsboro police without further incident.

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Fuquan Abdul Raseem Banks of Goldsboro, according to police.

There were no vehicle accidents associated with the chase and no injuries reported.

Banks was charged with:

felony flee to elude arrest,

driving while licensed revoked,

careless and reckless driving, and

stop-sign violation.

In addition, the following warrants were served on Banks. All are orders of arrest:

driving while impaired,

civil revocation of driver’s license,

discharge firearm in city limits,

fictitious info to officer, and

failure to wear seatbelt.

Banks was given a culminative secured bond of $17,500 for the charges related to the pursuit and the orders for arrest.

He has a court appearance scheduled for April 3.