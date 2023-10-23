GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was wanted by Goldsboro police rammed his car into a police cruiser to avoid capture — and then outran officers to his home, leading to a two-hour standoff Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident began just after 3 p.m. when a Goldsboro police officer spotted a man in a car who they knew had active misdemeanor domestic warrants, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

Officers tried to take the man into custody, but he fled in his car.

“The suspect then used his vehicle to strike the police vehicle several times prior to fleeing a second time,” the news release said.

The officer was not hurt and managed to chase the man, police said.

The man then fled into his apartment in the 300 block of Olivia Lane, and barricaded himself inside, the news release said.

After a standoff, the man was taken into custody around 5:30 p.m. with no injuries.

Daniel Justin Darden, 32, is being held without bond on several charges, police said.

He was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on law enforcement, assault with a deadly weapon, careless and reckless driving, hit and run, felony flee to elude and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

He was also served with the pre-existing misdemeanor domestic warrants — which started the entire ordeal.

Darden is at the Wayne County Detention Center with a first court appearance set for Tuesday.