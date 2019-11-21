Wayne Country Day headmaster resigns amidst ‘inappropriate sexual conduct’ investigation

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The headmaster for a private school in Goldsboro has resigned amidst allegations of sexual misconduct.

Todd Anderson, who served as headmaster at the Wayne Country Day School since 2005, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Parents of the K-12 school received an email on Tuesday from Anita Shreenath, Chair of the Wayne Country Day School Board of Trustees. The email notified parents of the findings of an investigation by an outside law firm that “uncovered serious concerns.”

The email stated that “Anderson identified certain high school students for special treatment and engaged in inappropriate physical contact with these students. There are also credible allegations that he made sexual advances toward students.”

The Board also learned that Anderson “took substantial sums of money for his personal benefit” without authorization.

Anderson is accused of serving alcohol to students in his home, as well as using vulgar language toward faculty and students.

He is also said to have hired a former high school student of his with “whom he was engaged in a sexual relationship.”

Shreenath has since released a public statement on Anderson’s resignation:

Todd Anderson, the headmaster at Wayne Country Day School in Goldsboro, resigned on Tuesday, November 19. His resignation is effective immediately. Fran Shaw and David Flowers will serve as interim headmasters while a search is conducted for a new headmaster. Anderson’s resignation follows an outside investigation that raised serious concerns about his conduct. Those concerns include inappropriate sexual conduct with students, an inappropriate sexual relationship with a faculty member, and financial improprieties. Wayne Country Day School is extremely troubled by these allegations and is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students. The allegations have been reported to law enforcement for further investigation.

Anderson’s contact information has since been removed from the school’s website and updated photos of the interim headmasters were added.

