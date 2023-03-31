GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials Friday announced the delivery of a $900,000 mobile command center.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said the new vehicle is a “45-foot state-of-the-art command vehicle” that will be used for large-scale incidents.

The $902,965 for the command center was paid for with $402,965 from the American Rescue Plan via the Wayne County Board of Commissioners and $500,000 in state funding from legislators, officials said.

The vehicle will allow for scene surveillance and mobile dispatching, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office

The command center has room “for command staff, a full suite of IT infrastructure to allow responders to perform all required duties in the field.”

The new vehicle was designed by LDV Custom Specialty Vehicles.

“We have had a need for a vehicle like this for years,” said Sheriff Larry Pierce. “Our partners at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office have allowed us to use their command vehicle numerous times, and we appreciate their willingness to help. We are glad that we can now serve our citizens and help others with our command center.”

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office will operate and maintain the vehicle but it will serve all emergency services on large-scale incidents, officials said.