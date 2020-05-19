Wayne County announced graduation ceremony plans for 1,300 seniors

Close up of graduation diploma.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials on Monday announced live graduation plans for the school district’s senior class.

There will be a procession, drive-in and live ceremony.

The dates start on June 8 for Wayne Early/Middle College High School and continue every day through June 18.

The procession will start at Wayne Community College at 8:20 each night.

From there they will go to Berkeley Mall where there will be jumbo screens so people in their cars can see what’s happening on stage.

Officials said about 1,300 students will be graduating this spring.

