Wayne County approves plan to return elementary students to entirely face-to-face learning

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County’s board of education voted Monday night in favor of a plan that would allow elementary school students to return to face-to-face instruction beginning in January.

The board voted 5-2 in favor of moving students in kindergarten through fifth grades to Plan A, which is “face-to-face instruction with limited social distancing,” a news release said. Chairman Don West, vice chairman Joseph Democko, Wade Leatham, J. Tommy Saunders III, and Jennifer Strickland all voted in favor of it. Patricia Burden and H. Len Henderson voted against.

Parents will be allowed to choose between this plan, which would begin Jan. 11, or keeping their children in a 100 percent virtual program, the release said.

The board will meet again on Dec. 16 to hear an update on district planning efforts.