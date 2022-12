RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was sentenced to death for his crimes has died of natural causes Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

NCDPS said 51-year-old death row offender Eric Glenn Lane passed away in Central Prison Medical Center in Raleigh.

Lane was previously convicted and sentenced to death in Wayne County for the 2002 kidnap, rape and murder of Precious Ebony Whitfield, according to a release from NCDPS.

No further information was provided.