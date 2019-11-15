Wayne County deputies arrest 1,095 impaired drivers in first 4 years of DWI Task Force

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne County deputies have arrested 1,095 impaired drivers in the first four years of their grant-funded DWI Task Force.

On Oct. 1, 2015, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office began operating a grant-funded DWI Task Force.

The purpose of the DWI Task Force was the result of Wayne County ranking 13th in the state for alcohol-related fatal crashes and the need to reverse that trend.

The DWI Task Force is composed of four deputy sheriffs who have specialized training in the field of impaired driving investigation.

The training includes, but is not limited to, Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Investigation (ARIDE), and Drug Recognition Expert training (DRE).

In the first four years, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office DWI Task Force has arrested 1,095 impaired drivers and seized 77 motor vehicles.

Through the strict enforcement of North Carolina’s impaired driving law, Wayne County has moved from 13th to 28th in the state for alcohol-related fatal crashes.

The positive trend would not be possible without the joint effort of all law enforcement agencies operating within Wayne County, the support of Sheriff Larry Pierce, the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, and the Wayne County Commissioners.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office DWI Task Force now enters its fifth year of driving while impaired investigation.

The DWI Task Force members remain committed to the preservation of life and property and will continue the mission of detecting, apprehending, and prosecuting impaired drivers.

As the holiday season approaches, there is an increase in the number of motorists who will drive while impaired.

Unfortunately, their decision to drive while impaired will have dire, if not fatal, consequences to themselves or to some innocent citizen.

Members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office want to remind the citizens of Wayne County that impaired driving is a gamble with your life and that of others. Plan ahead and be safe.

If you suspect a driver to be impaired please do not hesitate to contact law enforcement by dialing 911.

