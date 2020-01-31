Wayne County deputies investigating death of pregnant woman found in crashed car as homicide

BUCK SWAMP, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County deputies are investigating the death of a pregnant woman found in a crashed vehicle as a homicide, according to a press release.

Cassia Renee Duval, 29, was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday night near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton and Nahunta roads. Duval’s death was a homicide, according to preliminary findings from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Duval was pregnant at the time of her death. The fetus didn’t survive, the release said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said there is no safety concern for residents.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also investigated the incident Wednesday night.

