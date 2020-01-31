BUCK SWAMP, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County deputies are investigating the death of a pregnant woman found in a crashed vehicle as a homicide, according to a press release.
Cassia Renee Duval, 29, was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday night near the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton and Nahunta roads. Duval’s death was a homicide, according to preliminary findings from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
Duval was pregnant at the time of her death. The fetus didn’t survive, the release said.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said there is no safety concern for residents.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also investigated the incident Wednesday night.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Trump, Bloomberg to air multi-million dollar campaign ads during Super Bowl LIV
- Man sentenced to 190 years to life for molesting multiple children at in-home day care
- Wayne County deputies investigating death of pregnant woman found in crashed car as homicide
- Paratrooper from 82nd Airborne Division dies at Fort Bragg, officials say
- Police radio traffic, 911 call reveal details of deadly Raleigh police shooting
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now