Wayne County deputies search for missing man deemed ‘endangered’

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Wayne County need the public’s help in locating a Goldsboro man they say is endangered.
Deputies said Xzavier Rendell Pearsall, 22, stands approximately 6-feet tall, weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and a black belt with rhinestones and grey shoes.
Pearsall’s family said it is unusual for him to not contact his family. He was last seen on Jan. 17 on 2020 Arrington Bridge Rd. and US 117 South in Goldsboro.
Deputies said he missed his birthday and work without calling anyone.
Anyone that has information on the location of Pearsall is asked to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Det. Sgt. Matthews at 919-731-1393.
