MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends and colleagues are remembering the life of Sgt. Matthew Fishman.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy died in the line of duty after he was shot while delivering in voluntary commitment papers last week.

On Tuesday, family and friends held a memorial service.

His father, Dave Fishman, describes him as a selfless, hardworking and a do-it-yourself kind of man.

“He’s a giver and not a taker. Matthew did what he did because he genuinely cares for others. He is passionate about his job, he is passionate about his family, he is passionate about his faith,” said Dave Fishman.

The second of three sons, his father says he was nicknamed “Mr. Fix-it.”

“He has a knack for figuring things out, it may not work the first or second time, but he will figure it out.”

Wayne County Sheriff, Larry Pierce, described Fishman as a great deputy who quickly rose up the ranks when he first started with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

“Matthew Ryan Fishman was a dependable, loving, giving man. He was a good person and a fine law enforcement officer.”

Law enforcement also held a precession. Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles from all over the state traveled down US-117.

“Matthew, his name means gift of God and that’s what he is to our family,” said Dave Fishman.

Sergeant Fishman also served on the dive team and the K-9 Unit at the sheriff’s office. He leaves behind a wife and two children.