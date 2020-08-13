Wayne County deputy seriously injured in crash, 3 others hospitalized

BROGDEN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wayne County deputy was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday night, according to a news release.

The crash involving the deputy’s vehicle and another happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sleepy Creek and Ruskin roads. The deputy was one of four people taken to WayneUNC Health Care in Goldsboro, the release said.

The deputy is in serious, but stable condition. No information was available on the conditions of the other three people, the release said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Dudley Volunteer Fire Department, Arrington Volunteer Fire Department, Wayne County EMS, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the crash.

