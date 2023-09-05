GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Creek Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to mechanical issues with the air conditioning system, school officials said.

According to a post on the Wayne County Public Schools’ official Facebook page, school leaders decided to cancel classes because of the air conditioning issues affecting much of the building, along with a triple-digit heat index impacting the indoor temperatures of the Spring Creek Elementary classrooms.

“The health and safety of our students is paramount,” the social media post said. “We have maintenance crews working to repair the units and expect the building and classrooms to be properly cooled by the end of the day tomorrow.”

Students are expected to be back in class on Thursday, school officials said.