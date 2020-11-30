Wayne County elementary school reports COVID-19 cluster

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Three staff members and two students at a Wayne County elementary school have tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced on Monday.

The cluster was reported at Meadow Lane Elementary School.

Wayne County Public Schools said none of the involved students or staff have been on campus since Nov. 23.

“The school had two reported cases on November 24. Today, we learned about three additional cases. Based on contract tracing, we believe these cases can be reasonably connected,” said Superintendent James Merrill.

The school system said the cluster was reported to the Wayne County Health Department and all of the state Department of Health and Human Services’ guidelines are being followed.

“In a child care or school setting, NCDHHS defines a COVID-19 cluster as a minimum of five laboratory confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases,” WCPS said in a release.