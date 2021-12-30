Wayne County halts COVID-19 testing ‘until further notice’ due to shortage of test kits

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials announced Thursday that there will be no more COVID-19 testing “until further notice.”

A news release from the county said that additional testing kits have been ordered from North Carolina authorities, but the news release did not specifically say why testing was halted.

However, the Wayne County COVID-19 website said testing was stopped “due to a shortage” of test kits.

“Demand for testing has increased significantly nationwide over the past two weeks, and additional test kits have been ordered from the state,” the news release said.

The news release from county spokesman Joel Gillie said testing could resume by the middle of next week — Wednesday is Jan. 5.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and will continue to update residents on impacts to services provided,” Gullie said in the news release.

Officials said updates on the testing status in the county would be posted online.

The news release also offered a link for other testing locations in North Carolina.

The Wayne County Health Department has been offering free rapid COVID-19 testing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1320 W. Grantham Street in Goldsboro.