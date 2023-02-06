GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County is looking to find a solution to its deteriorating jail facility and may have found a temporary solution — if it gets approved.

The county wants to build an additional facility to connect with its existing jail building and will come before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday looking for approval.

The additional building would require $55 million to construct, the North Carolina Dept. of State Treasurer said, and would hold 220 beds. Wayne County said it would be built in the parking lot of the existing jail.

Debt service said the bank loan would be paid through the General Fund and no tax increase is anticipated.