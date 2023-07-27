K-9 Rip with the marijuana seized during a traffic stop in Goldsboro. (Goldsboro Police Department)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped the Goldsboro Police Department seize 47 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, members from the Goldsboro-Wayne County Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 795 near mile marker 14.

During the stop, police said K-9 Rip from the sheriff’s office was deployed. Rip gave a positive alert on the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted.

During the search, about 47 pounds of marijuana was found in three duffel bags. Both occupants of the vehicle, Brock Johnson, 24, and Brandon Duren, 28, were taken into custody without incident.

Johnson was transported to the Wayne County Jail and was charged with felony trafficking marijuana by possession, felony trafficking marijuana by transportation, and felony maintaining a vehicle. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Duren was also transported to the jail and was charged with felony trafficking marijuana by possession and felony trafficking marijuana by transportation. He received a $2,000 secured bond.