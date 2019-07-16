Wayne County man arrested after months-long investigation into sex assault of 7-year-old girl

DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County deputies on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with an investigation that began in March into the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

William Arthur Smith, 51, of Dudley, is charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense, two counts of statutory rape of a child under 13 years old, and one count of assault on a child under 12 years old, the sheriff’s office said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said it was alerted to the situation in March.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the case; the need to protect the victim’s identity; and to prevent further trauma to the child; no further information will be released,” the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Smith is being held on a $2.5 million secured bond.

