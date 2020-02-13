Wayne County man charged with killing pregnant woman, unborn child, sheriff’s office says

James Jones (Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County deputies charged a man with murder after a pregnant woman was found dead in a crashed car on Jan. 29 in Goldsboro, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

James Isaac Jones Jr., 33, of 304 Sweeten Branch Dr. in Pikeville, was arrested without incident on Thursday. He is charged in the death of 29-year-old Cassia Renee Duval and her unborn child, according to the release.

Jones Jr. and Duval lived together at the Sweeten Branch Drive residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Duval was found dead in a vehicle on Jan. 29 at the intersection of Pikeville-Princeton and Nahunta roads.

Duval was the manager at the Waffle House off North Berkeley Boulevard in Goldsboro. She was better known there as Renee or Nana.

More headlines from CBS17.com: