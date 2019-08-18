Wayne County man dies after fight escalates into stabbing at his home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County man died in a stabbing during a fight with two other men Sunday morning, deputies said.

The incident was reported just before 11:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Dollard Town Road outside Goldsboro, according to a news release from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon arrival to the scene, the victim was found lying outside of the home in the driveway,” the news release said.

Endeavor Justen McDonald, 26, who lived where the stabbing happened, was later identified as the victim.

Deputies said they have a “person of interest” in the case.

“The investigation so far has indicated that several individuals (two females and two males) had traveled to the victim’s home,” deputies said in the news release.

McDonald and one of the men “became engaged in a physical altercation,” deputies said.

During the fight, the second male — armed with a knife — entered the fight, the news release said. McDonald died after being stabbed, deputies said.

The investigation continues and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking the person of interest.

