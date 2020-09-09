Wayne County man hit, killed by vehicle after jumping from car during argument

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 35-year-old Wayne County man is dead after police said he jumped from a car mid-argument only to be hit and killed by a passing vehicle.

Just after 6:20 a.m., Goldsboro police were called to the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 70 E. at Wayne Memorial Drive following reports of a pedestrian involved collision.

Goldsboro police said Michael Wayne Pridgen Jr. of Mount Olive was a passenger in a vehicle when he began arguing with the driver, police said.

In the middle of the argument, police sad Pridgen Jr. opened his door and jumped from the moving vehicle.

Pridgen Jr. landed in the road where he was hit by another vehicle, police said. He was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that Pridgen Jr. was riding in was cited for driving while license revoked.

The person behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck Pridgen Jr. will not face charges.