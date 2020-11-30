Antwan Terrell Wright. (Courtesy of WNCT)

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A Wayne County man was charged in a deadly shooting less than a week ago at a food processing plant in North Carolina.

Duplin County investigators are looking for Antwan Terrell Wright, 34, of Wayne County. The sheriff’s office charged Wright after 29-year-old Darius Atkins, also of Wayne County, was shot and killed in the plant’s parking lot around 5 a.m. on Nov. 25.

The House of Raeford plant is located off U.S. 17 in Rose Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Wright.